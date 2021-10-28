Bajaj Pulsar 250 Set to Launch in India Today - Watch it LIVE Here

The Bajaj Pulsar is one of the most iconic motorcycles to be ever launched in India and now, a new Bajaj Pulsar - the Bajaj Pulsar 250 is set to be launched in India today. Recently, Bajaj teased the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 which you can watch here which gives a fair idea of what to expect from the new Pulsar. This was the second teaser video of the motorcycle which reveals more details than the previous video, which showed its silhouette via studio shot. The latest video confirms new specs featuring the bike’s exhaust note. A stubby dual-barrel exhaust canister is the most interesting element seen in the video.

Compared to the existing models, the exhaust note should be more throaty. The upcoming motorcycle is the biggest and most powerful Pulsar yet, so expect the model to sport some features which will distinguish it from the rest of the family of Pulsar bikes.

>WATCH BAJAJ PULSAR LAUNCH LIVE HERE:

The Pulsar 250F will come with a wide LED headlight and will receive a single monoshock unit. The Pulsar 250s will be the first non-LS/RS/NS Pulsar model to include the feature. The teaser shows that the upcoming model will have clip-on handlebars, a fully digital instrument cluster, split step-up seats. The motorcycle will receive disc brakes at both ends for satisfactory stopping power.

The upcoming Pulsar 250 range will be introduced in two versions – naked and semi-faired. The exact engine specifications of the bike are a mystery so far but it is likely to get an all-new 250 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. The overall output from this powertrain is likely to be around 26 PS/22 Nm. The details remain scarce at the moment but the transmission is expected to include a 5-speed unit.

Other key details of the upcoming Pulsar 250 includes its semi-digital meter console, telescopic front forks, and an engine bash plate for increased powertrain protection. The company is scheduled to launch the new Pulsar in India on October 28. Prices are expected to start somewhere at Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The semi-faired Pulsar 250F is likely to cost even higher.

