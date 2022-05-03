Bajaj Pulsar Elan, Pulsar Eleganz Names Trademarked in India - Here's What to Expect

Bajaj Auto has filed trademark applications for two new names that are likely to be used for upcoming models of the Pulsar lineup. The applications for Pulsar Elan and Pulsar Eleganza trademarks were filed at the beginning o March 2022, reported Autocar. If Bajaj uses the new names for the upcoming models of Pulsar, it will mark the departure from the company’s traditional displacement-based system of nomenclature for the Pulsar range. It’s also possible that the new names may be used for special editions of the Pulsar range of bikes or could down in the list of trademarked names that haven’t been used by Bajaj

Bajaj is reported to be working on revamping its long-running Pulsar motorcycle line-up with the introduction of new models. The company unveiled the new Pulsar 250 and F250 in October last year and is set to replace other old models with upgrades in design, underpinnings, and engines.

The 250cc engine units used in Pulsars introduces last year are scalable to different displacements and are expected to be offered with other upcoming models of the popular motorcycle.

Presently, the 250-cc oil-cooled engine unit is tuned to produce an output of 24.5 bhp of power at 8750 ROM and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. While it is not the most powerful Pulsar engine on paper, the unit managed to hit a top speed of 144 kmph in our test ride of the Pulsar F250.

Launched in November 2001, the first generation of Pulsar models came with options of 150cc and 180 cc engine units. The motorcycle received an upgrade with the introduction of Bajaj’s newly developed DTSi technology on the second generation of Pulsars in 2003. In subsequent years, the bike continued to get upgrades and new engine options catering to the different needs of the buyers. Pulsar is one of the best-selling motorcycles in the Indian market and is often credited for enabling the shift to performance orient bikes.

