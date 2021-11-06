Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250 Review: Longer the Wait, Better the Wine

In my opinion, a 250cc motorcycle is one of the best entry points for anyone who is starting out motorcycling. And a piece of striking evidence for that fact is the number of offerings that operate in the segment. Now, instead of boring you with all the monikers in the space, what if I tell you that a majority of them comes under one umbrella, and that is Bajaj. You have the Dominar 250, the KTM Adventure 250, KTM Duke 250 and then the Husqvarna twins. However, for a long we have been asking one question, where is the Pulsar badge. Why hasn’t the badge entered the highly popular quarter-litre segment in India? Well, your questions are answered. Ladies and gentlemen say hello to the new Bajaj Pulsar 250s.

Now, as you can see, the Pulsar 250s have been launched in two variants. To my right is the streetfighter version, the N250 and to my left is the faired version, the F250. So before we jump on to what is different between the two, here’s what is shared.

The core aspects including the frame, engine and cycle parts make up for the common thread between the F250 and the N250. What’s different are the looks. The N250 carries the lineage of the NS200. The F250 builds on lineage of the 220F. The new Bajaj Pulsar 250s are not only the biggest Pulsars ever, but it will also spawn the new generation of Pulsars in the future as those bikes will use this very platform and hence, the Pulsar 250s are very important.

>Deign and Quality

The major difference between the N250 and the F250 lies at the front. The N250 and F250 get a new projector headlight with two eyebrow-LED DRLs. The F250 gets a semi-fairing that seems to be packed more tightly than the 220F. And while looks are completely subjective, unlike the 220F, the F250 looks quite proportionate. The sculpted tank and the cuts and creases on the motorcycle gives it an aggressive look but has not been overdone.

The paint finish, quality of plastics and the switchgear on both the motorcycles felt premium and we couldn’t find any knicks even after close inspection.

Speaking about the instrument cluster, it brings us to the set of features and honestly, the 250-duo runs a bit lean in terms of it. The motorcycles get a semi-digital analogue unit including a digital speedometer and analogue tachometer. The digital display shows essential information including speed, gear position and distance to empty. It should be noted that the 250s miss out on connectivity features. However, it does come with a USB Port that is ergonomically placed right above the fuel tank.

>Engine and Performance

Now, Pulsar 250s have come a bit late to the party, but it has arrived with a brand new engine nonetheless. Unlike the KTM derived engines, the 249-cc unit is oil-cooled and the engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. When asked why is there not a 6-speed gearbox, Bajaj stated that its priority was to retain the very essence of a Pulsar and while logically, the words were quite ambiguous, I could agree. The output figures are very close to that of the NS200 with a peak torque of 21.5Nm that comes in at 6500rpm. And a power of 24.5 PS at 8750 RPM makes it the most powerful Pulsar yet.

So now that we got the numbers out of the way. We must tell you that we were most opportune to ride the motorcycle both at Bajaj’s test track as well as on the streets. While a Pulsar 250 might not exactly see the a race track quite often, we noticed how consistently the bike runs out of revs. The F250 managed to hit a top-speed of 144kmph while the N250 ran out of breath at 138kmph. And these figures, let me tell you, are not bad at all.

>Ride and Comfort

On the streets, our expectations of these bikes being ideal motorcycles were justified. Unlike the NS200 that I had ridden before, the 250s didn’t need to be revved all the way to get the meat of the power. The engine is very tractable and does not get uncomfortable even if you cruise on 5th gear at 45kmph all day long.

Speaking of riding all-day-long, it bring us to the comfort and the 250s really carries the basic formula from the previous Pulsars. With the difference in the handlebar, the F250 felt a little bit more committed than its streetfighter sibling. But the position felt comfortable and nothing that would strain even for long distances. The N250 gets the proper streetfighter position that works like a charm in traffic, the riding position lets the rider make quick flicks in traffic and handle the bike very well through tight spaces. Combine all of these aspects with the slip and assist clutch and city riding just becomes a whole lot merrier.

Now what’s left are the cycle parts. The 250s get conventional forks with 37mm travel at the front and monoshock at the rear. Both are set to the same tune and we found out that the setting is plush but not so much as to lose confidence during corners. The motorcycles get a 300m disc at the front and a 230mm disc at the rear. While the bite and feel of the front brakes felt laudable, the rear brakes often felt spongy during heavy braking.

>Verdict

So as we wrap up the day, and having ridden both the motorcycles on the track as well as on the streets, I have one thing to say. I am impressed. Now the numbers on the paper and its price tag might put it eerily close to some of its younger siblings but I assure you that this is a completely different package, a very promising one indeed. Hence, if you are thinking of getting a 250-cc motorcycle, your list just got longer. Also, if you are among those people who have almost fixated on the NS200 but are sceptical about getting the 250s, then there is no reason to go for these.

