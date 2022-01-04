Bajaj to Soon Launch More Powerful, Localised Chetak EV in India: Report

the return of Chetak brand in the form of a modern EV was greatly celebrated in India. Since the first-gen, Bajaj has been working on updating the electric scooter, primarily focusing on increasing the level of indigenisation and localisation. And recently, a report citing type approval documents show an updated version of the Chetak, complete with a slightly more powerful motor.

The current Chetak gets a Bosch-sourced motor with a peak power output of 4.08kW and a continuous output of 3.8kW, whereas the documents for the new Chetak show a peak output of 4.2kW and a continuous output of 4.0kW. This difference is most likely due to the fact that the updated Chetak will use a new, indigenous motor instead.

Various other components on the scooter, including perhaps the battery pack, could see a higher level of localisation on the upcoming Chetak. With the new version already has been type-approved for road use, an official launch should be just around the corner.

The company announced an investment of Rs 300 Cr (USD 40 Mn) and commenced work at a brand-new unit at Akurdi for manufacturing Electric Vehicles. This unit will have a production capacity of 500,000 EVs per annum. Akurdi (Pune) is also the site of the original Chetak scooter factory that made Bajaj Auto a household name in India.

