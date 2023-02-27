Bangalore: Namma Metro Connectivity to be Expanded by 40 km This Year

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be expanding Namma Metro connectivity in the city by over 40 Kms in the current financial year. The BMRCL is currently working to extend several sections of the metro in Bengaluru and construction work is underway on different projects.

In the Karnataka Budget 2023-24, which was presented by Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai last week, Rs 2,500 crore has been allocated for the ongoing projects of the Namma Metro. The BMRCL is planning to include an additional 40.15 km route in the metro network.

As per the budget, currently, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Scheme is operational in a network of 56 kms. The work on the route connecting the Central Silk Board Junction to Kempegowda International Airport, which is 58.19 kms in length and has 30 stations is under progress.

The Karnataka Chief Minister, in the budget, said that a detailed project report for two corridors having length of 44.65 km and with 31 stations has been submitted to the Union government. He said that the estimated cost of the project would be Rs 16,328 crore and the work will be carried out following approval from the Centre.

Talking about the metro work, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez stated that both the state government and the Centre fund the BMRCL projects. He added that they have received Rs 5,936 crore in the budget from both state and Centre combined. “Approximately, Rs 2,500 crore has been announced for us in the state budget," Parwez said.

The MD further informed that the funds will be used for a 40-km metro route which will be commissioned this year. He said that the BMRCL has nearly Rs 6,000 crore in funds, which is enough for the ongoing projects.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the KR Puram-Whitefield section of the Namma Metro’s Purple Line is set to open for commercial operations. The BMRCL plans to operate trains on the Whitefield line at a frequency of 10 minutes. The corporation will launch five sets of trains having six coaches each between the two points.

