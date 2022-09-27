Beijing Bus Drivers to Wear Wristbands, Emotions to be “Tracked” by Govt

To “improve safety" on long-distance routes, the Chinese government wants Beijing bus drivers to wear wristbands that track their emotions and health. This new requirement has been introduced a few weeks before the ruling communist party’s five-yearly congress that will be held in Beijing. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, some 1800 such wristbands have already been distributed to bus drivers.

The wristbands use emotion-sensing technology and monitor emotion states like anxiety. Additionally, it also monitors body temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen levels, exercise, blood pressure and sleep.

The state-run Beijing Public Transport Holding Group initiated the plan to introduce the wristbands after a slew of road accidents including a bus crash that left 27 dead. The was carrying people to a quarantine centre.

The data acquired from the wristbands can be accessed by the Beijing Public Transport Holding Group in real-time. The first trial of this initiative took place on June 1st. The bus drivers working in Tongzhou district, Beijing and some central routes were a part of this trial. The company behind the wristbands in a post on their Weibo account said, “The provision of wristbands is a technological means to strengthen the physical and mental health management of drivers."

However, the exercise of band distribution had raised some privacy concerns among legal experts. The report added that experts were concerned about the privacy of the bus drivers. Cybersecurity legal affairs at Jingsh Law Firm in Beijing, Wang Congwei said, while the decision seems to be ignited for public safety due to frequent accidents, it should be considered if there really is a need for these measures. Collecting so much personal information from the bus driver might cause distress.

Furthermore, she added, “The data can only really be used afterward for accident analysis."

Recently, a growing report of electronic wristbands being used to monitor people in China has been reported.

