Bengaluru and Delhi Feature Among Top-Performing Global Airports of 2022, Here's Why

The COVID-19 pandemic was particularly devastating for the aviation industry, which came to standstill for several months. After flight services resumed, airports experienced delays, disruptions and resource challenges. Even prominent airports like New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and London’s Heathrow Airport suffered during the pandemic. But some airports managed to thrive in this challenging operational environment.

Also Read: First Passenger Flight Arrives at Manohar International Airport in Goa

Cirium, the global aviation analytics company, has released its list of the top-performing airports in 2022. Two Indian airports feature in this list. The report has ranked Bengaluru’s Kempegwoda International Airport at the second spot in the best-performing airports in the last year. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport gets the seventh position.

Advertisement

According to the report, the Bengaluru airport recorded on-time departures for 84.08 percent of 201,897 flights. At the same time, Delhi’s IGI Airport witnessed an impressive 81.84 percent on-time departure for 411,205 flights. Cirium further alluded to the tremendous challenges like understaffing, insufficient capacity, delays and cancellations that were compounded in an uncertain economic scenario.

“During 2022 airlines had difficulty anticipating the sudden recovery in demand. They had been disappointed on several previous occasions throughout the pandemic, when it looked like demand was picking up, only for it to reverse course in the face of new Covid variants," Cirium said.

The report added that operation at these airports “greatly improved" as the airlines adjusted their outlook.

“In time, however, operations greatly improved as the industry added workers and adjusted capacity. 2023 appears to hold great promise for the aviation industry," Cirium’s report read.

It is worth mentioning that GMR Infra-led IGI airport has been recognized as a top airport by international aviation companies in the past as well. In 2022, Skytrax World Airport Awards named Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as the best airport of India and South Asia for the fourth year in a row.

Advertisement

In addition to the two Indian airports, the Cirium report has recognized these international airports as the top-performing airports of the world - Haneda Airport, Tokyo; Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah; Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Michigan; Philadelphia International Airport, Pennsylvania; Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Minnesota; Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington, El Dorado International Airport, Bogota, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina.

Read all the Latest Auto News here