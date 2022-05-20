Bengaluru-bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai After Engine Shutdown

A Bengaluru-bound Air India flight from Mumbai had to return to the city after take-off on Thursday morning after one of its two engines shut down. The DGCA stated that the Air India flight was forced to turn back after a technical failure occurred minutes after the aircraft departed at 9.45 am.

Reports citing sources close to the matter suggest that soon after takeoff, the pilots received a warning in the cockpit indicating extremely high exhaust gas temperatures and a stall warning for the right-hand side engine. Ambulances and fire tenders were on standby and the aircraft landed safely.

Photographs of the engine show serious damage with quite a few compressor blades sheared off. The aircraft (VT-EXM) has been grounded, said a source. The Air India A320 Neo planes are powered by CFM LEAP engines, unlike the IndiGo and GoAir plane’s Pratt and Whitney (PW) A320 Neo engines, these haven’t had technical problems. After induction in 2016, the PW Neo engines faced a number of serious issues.

