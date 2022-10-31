Bengaluru: Namma Metro Commuters to Get Tickets on WhatsApp, Details Here

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has joined hands with WhatsApp to introduce Namma Metro’s WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service. Being the first-ever transit ticketing service on WhatsApp globally, it will allow Namma Metro commuters to purchase tickets and recharge their metro travel pass right within the messaging app.

The chatbot comes with UPI powered payments on WhatsApp with two languages namely English and Kannada for all commuters of Namma Metro. In order to use this service, the commuters need to simply send ‘Hi’ to BMRCL’s official WhatsApp chatbot number +918105556677 which comes with an array of other facilities in the form of Access to updated fare tables, Selecting source and destination for the trip and Checking Metro Rail timetable and other information.

Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India said, “BMRCL’s QR ticketing service on WhatsApp will make travel and ticketing on the Metro extremely simple and convenient for the people of Bengaluru. This is yet another great example of how organizations across sectors, from the largest transportation service to the smallest retail business, can transform their customers’ experience using the WhatsApp Platform."

The payment process on Whatsapp chat interface is seamless as the users can pay without leaving it. All they need to do is enter the travel details and make the payment by the UPI pin to authenticate the transaction. In addition, ‘payments on WhatsApp’ is designed with a strong set of security and privacy principles, including entering a personal UPI-PIN for each payment.

A.S. Shankar, Executive Director (O&M), BMRCL said, “It is a proud moment for us as BMRCL becomes the first transit service globally to launch QR ticketing service on WhatsApp. Our constant endeavor is to make it easy for our citizens to use our services and with the help of a simple technology such as WhatsApp, we are able to build solutions that can be quickly adopted by our commuters. I encourage everyone to use this digital solution and experience the ease and convenience it will bring to their commuting experience with Namma Metro."

