Bentley Unveils the Range-Topping Continental GT Mulliner W12

Bentley is one of the most iconic car brands. The British car manufacturer offers a host of luxurious cars. However, the Continental GT is the most popular car in Bentley’s line-up. The Continental GT immediately commands more respect than any other car in its segment because of its legendary character. The Continental range is known for the awesome performance of its beastly V8 and W12 engines. Bentley’s Continental range also comes with an uber-luxurious cabin with bespoke elements such as a Breitling clock on the dashboard.

Recently, Bentley unveiled the range-topping variant of the Continental range. Bentley has named this exquisite model as the Continental GT Mulliner W12. The range-topping Grand Tourer is scheduled to make an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Advertisement

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12: ultimate Grand Touring experience

The Mulliner W12 combines the specs of the Continental GT Azure and the Continental GT Speed. The bespoke Mulliner W12 is a more luxurious offering from Bentley’s Mulliner division than the previous Continental GTs. Mulliner W12 offers the traditional Bentley ride quality and supercar like performance.

The beastly power unit of Mulliner W12

The range-topping Continental GT is powered by a 6.0-liter W12 engine. The W12 engine is linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system and generates a maximum power of 659hp and a peak torque of 900Nm. The W12 power unit is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The impressive W12 engine can power the Mulliner W12 to a top speed of 335 km/h. The imposing grand tourer can reach 0-100kph in just 3.6 seconds. This awesome performance is made possible by exceptional handling. The standard three-chamber air-suspension, optional carbon ceramic brakes, 48V anti-roll control, all-wheel steering and electronic limited slip differential makes Mulliner W12 the ultimate performance car.

Mulliner W12 stately interior and exterior

Advertisement

The bespoke interiors of the Mulliner W12, makes it the perfect car for any head of state. The Mulliner driving specification package is standard. Therefore, Mulliner W12’s two-seater cabin comes with premium leather upholstery with its seats, doors and rear quarter panels all upholstered in ‘diamond-in-diamond’ quilting.

The Continental GT Mulliner W12 boasts of a 'double-diamond' grille, circular LED headlights, a lengthy sculpted bonnet and wide air dams. The Mulliner W12 also has exclusive 22-inch alloy wheels. The wrap-around taillights, quad exhaust tips, and a spoiler give the Mulliner W12 a sporty look.

Rivals of Mulliner W12

Advertisement

The Continental GT Mulliner W12 will give stiff competition to other exquisite Grand Tourers like the Aston Martin DB11 and McLaren GT.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.