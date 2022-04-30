Best 7-Seater Cars in India 2022: Mahindra XUV700, Kia Carens, Tata Safari and More

Best 7-seater Cars in India 2022: If one is to buy a car in India, seating capacity is an important criterion. It is because people buy cars considering their family size. To cater to people who require more than 5 seats in the car, automakers have introduced some very attractive options in the 7-seater segment. Offering myriad features pertaining to comfortability, luxury, and power, the Indian car market is filled with options to choose from.

But choosing a 7-seater vehicle can be taxing and requires a lot of research before you stumble upon a model that suits your requirement perfectly. Saving you some time on the research so that you can utilise that time to plan a trip with your family and friends, we have curated a list of the top 7-seater cars available in the market currently. So, wait no further and choose your ride.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

A highly popular name by one of the largest car manufacturers in the country is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. This 7-seater by Maruti Suzuki is a perfect family car offering comfortability and good mileage. The car is powered by a 4-cylinder, 1.4-litre K15C Smart Hybrid engine. In terms of fuel, customers get two options – Petrol and CNG. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ranges from Rs 8.35 lakh to 12.79 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700

Successor to the very successful XUV500, Mahindra XUV700 is another great option to choose. Launched not long ago, XUV700 has quickly made its mark on Indian car buyers. Apart from offering a 7-seat capacity, the car is also offered in the 5-seater segment. The MPV is a perfect combination of luxury and power and comes with two engine options – mHawk and mStallion. The price of the Mahindra XUV starts from Rs 13.18 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.58 lakh.

Toyota Innova

A fine make by the Japanese automaker, Toyota, Innova Crysta has done good among Indian car buffs and has successfully maintained its performance. Toyota Innova Crysta is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options mated with manual and automatic transmissions. Toyota Innova Crysta will come at a cost ranging from Rs 17.86 lakh to Rs 25.68 lakh. The car comes with some very innovative shades of colour including Garnet Red and Avant-Garde Bronze.

Tata Safari

Tata Safari is not only one of the best but also one of the safest options. Earning a full score in the Global NCAP Safety Rating, Tata Safari offers a great sense of control and security to the driver and the passengers. The car is pulled on the tarmac by a Kyotec 2-litre turbocharged engine churning out a peak torque of 350Nm. The car recently underwent a makeover and comes at a minimum price of Rs 15.02 lakh.

Kia Carens

The South Korea-based automaker has the Indian buyers smitten with its technology-laden vehicles. Kia Carens is a newly introduced product that is gaining traction very quickly. The car comes with two fuel options – petrol and diesel – and comes with three transmission options – Manual, Automatic (Torque Converter), and Automatic (Dual Clutch). The price of the Kia Carens starts at Rs 9.59 lakh.

