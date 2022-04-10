Best Cars Under Rs 5 Lakhs You Can Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More

Zeroing down the right option for your car purchase can be quite a complicating process. And if you are tight on the budget the choice can get even more difficult, but at least in India, you don’t have to worry about having enough good options. The Indian auto market has a varied range of cars to offer deadening on ou needs and affordability. And if you have been looking to get a new car under the budget of Rs 5 lakh, we have some options for you

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai brought back its popular budget hatchback Santro in an all-new avatar in 2018. With a starting price tag of Rs 4.86 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the budget hatchback offers a stylish road presence coupled with good cabin space for 5 passengers. The car runs on a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing an output of 68.05 bhp. Hyundai claims to deliver a mileage of 20.3 km/litre making it a very good option for the daily city commute.

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid comes with a price tag of Rs 4.49 lakh for the base RXL variant and is available in two petrol engine options for prices under Rs 5 lakh. The budget hatchback is offered with a choice between a 799 cc 3-cylinder engine producing 53.26 bhp and a 1-litre unit with a 67 bhp at 5500 rpm. Kwid gets ABS, central locking, power door locks and child safety locks as standard on all variants along with a tachometer and electronic multi-trip meter. The car is offered in seven paint schemes.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

One of the best selling cars in the budget hatchback segment, Maruti Suzuki comes with features like dual front airbags, keyless entry and a mobile dock for the entrainment system. The car runs on an 800 cc petrol engine producing 40.36 bhp of power and 60Nm of peak torque. with a budget of Rs 5 lakh, you also get an option of CNG variant of the Alto.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Another Maruti Suzuki offering under Rs 5 lakh is S-Presso. With a starting price tag of Rs Rs 3.85 lakh, the S-Presso comes with a 1 litre 3 cylinder petrol engine unit producing an output of 58.33 bhp and 78Nm peak torque. If you are looking for a car with a different style and road presence S-Presso could be a good option.

Datsun redi-GO

Datsun unveiled redi-GO with completely redesigned exteriors in 2021. The company seems to have worked on the interiors to offer a fresh feel to redi-Go and the car gets a dual-tone theme interior, along with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system offered with Android Auto and Apple car play. The car runs on a 1-litre petrol engine delivering 67 bhp of power and mileage of up to 22 km/litre.

