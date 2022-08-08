BEST Launches New Ho-Ho AC Bus Service in Mumbai

In a bid to boost tourism in the city, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced the launch of new Hop On Hop Off (Ho-Ho) AC bus service from August 8.

The Ho-Ho AC bus service will start from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). It will depart every day between 9 am and 8 pm from the CSMT and one can board the bus by buying a ticket for Rs 150 per person, news agency ANI reported.

BEST already operates Ho-Ho bus service from Gateway of India to Juhu Chowpatty where the buses go through several tourists destinations in the city. Now, with the new service, it has aimed at covering more tourist spots in South Mumbai as it celebrates its 75th anniversary on Sunday. The buses will travel through the Museum Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Babulnath, Pedder Road, Haji Ali, Race Course, Dhobi Ghat, and Rani Baug.

To make the experience hassle-free for tourists visiting Mumbai, BEST will also allow them to board other buses operated by it on the route. Explaining the feature, BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra said, “Passengers can buy tickets for Rs 150 and travel for an entire day in similar tourist buses, after alighting at any designated stops. They can also board other buses operating on the route." The official added that “It’ll make ‘Mumbai Darshan’ more fun and convenient for tourists."

The Ho-Ho service in Mumbai was launched in December last year by Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. However, the service had witnessed low ridership. It had initially 11 stops and covered 19 total 19 destinations starting from 9 am and ending at 8 pm daily. In the first service, the buses run every 30 minutes from Juhu Chowpatty to CSMT. The ticket price for the Ho-Ho bus on the route was set at Rs 250. The mid-sized AC buses are adorned with special graphic stickers.

