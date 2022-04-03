Best Mileage Car (Petrol) in India 2022: Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Altroz and More

If there’s one thing that the Indian car market pays most heed to is the mileage of the car. More than other factors that a fossil-fuelled vehicle is analysed on, an Indian buyer’s attention first goes on the fuel efficiency. This idiosyncrasy of the Indian diaspora across the world combined with the soaring fuel prices is more than prevalent that a car’s fuel efficiency is given topmost priority.

The Indian auto industry witnesses an influx of vehicles produced by a few manufacturers whose USP is mileage. In this article, we have curated a list of cars that enjoy the top shelf position when it comes to cars with maximum fuel efficiency. So, here are the top options you can consider while buying a new car.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki is one such carmaker that never disappoints its customers in terms of mileage and its creations enjoy the highest fuel efficiency available in the Indian market. Out of all the trims that the Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers, the highest mileage is found in Maruti Suzuki Celerio AMT, which churns out a mileage of 26.68 kilometres per litre.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Another hatchback by South Korean carmaker, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is definitely a notch above than its predecessor in all aspects, including the mileage. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS offers a range of 26.2 kilometres per litre, which is, according to Indian fuel prices, is quite easy on the pockets.

Tata Altroz

Another marvellous creation from a homegrown automaker, Tata Altroz is a hatchback that ensures a longer journey on a tank full of gas than other competitors in the segment. Tata Altroz claims to have a range of mileage depending on the terrain. In pristine conditions, the vehicle manages to touch a fine mileage of 26 kilometres per litre.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Another Maruti Suzuki product, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the best-selling cars by the manufacturer for a lot of reasons. Along with offering a sedan experience at a modest price tag, the car also offers one of the best mileages available in the country. As per the company’s claims, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, especially the AMT variant, manages to give a fuel efficiency of 24.12 kilometres per litre.

Toyota Glanza

Advertisement

Production twin to Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza quickly gained traction among car buffs for its familiar curves and edges, combined with the fuel efficiency that the Indian carmaker is so proficient in providing. The mild-hybrid avatar of the Toyota Glanza provides a fuel efficiency of 23.87 kilometres per litre.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.