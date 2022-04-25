BEST National Common Mobility Card: How to Use and How Does it Work on ‘Digital Bus’

BEST National Common Mobility Card: If you see a BEST bus with the words ‘Digital Bus’ mentioned at the entrance, it would mean that this bus is exclusively meant for those who want to travel without using cash to pay for the services. And this has been made possible through the introduction of a National Common Mobility Card by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST). While this changes the age-old practice of entering BEST buses from the back and now requires passengers to board from the front door, here’s how the whole process works.

Entering The BEST Digital Bus:

In simple words, this is the introduction of a ‘Tap in and Tap out’ facility making Mumbai the first city in India to implement this. The first step is to identify if the bus using this facility, which as mentioned, can be done by spotting ‘Digital Bus’ written at the entrance.

The passenger will be required to board the bus from the front where they will spot a digital machine as soon as they enter. Here, the passenger can either tap their smartcards near the sensor area or can use the ‘Chalo’ mobile app to enter. If you see a green tick on the screen, that means the card or the app has been identified, and now you can proceed to your destination.

Exiting The BEST Digital Bus:

The exit has to be done from the rear doors of the bus where the passengers will spot a similar machine. Here too, they are required to tap their smart cards on the sensor area or use the ‘Chalo’ mobile app to mark the end of the journey. Once done, the receipt will be printed out for the passenger to collect, a green tick will show on the screen, and the machine will also give an audio readout saying ‘Chalo’ after a couple of beeps. Once this is done, the amount for the journey completed will be automatically deducted through the app or the smart card.

Since this is a completely digital service, the passengers do not need to carry change but only have to make sure that there is sufficient balance in their accounts.

