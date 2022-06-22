Indian Railways Update: Bharat Gaurav Train, Taking Ram Devotees to Nepal, Gets Grand Welcome in Ayodhya

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) 18-day Shri Ramayana Yatra special tourist train will take pilgrims to sacred places associated with the life of Lord Ram. The Bharat Gaurav train reached Ayodhya where it received a grand welcome with flower garlands and bands. The pilgrims present on the train from Delhi were overwhelmed by the welcome from Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh and praised the facilities of the special train.

The attendants and employees present inside the Bharat Gaurav special train were seen in traditional clothes. The tour package aims at realising devotees’ dreams to visit the places where Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Laxman set foot while undertaking their 14-year exile.

This train is being run as Shri Ramayana Yatra and will go from Gorakhpur to Janakpur in Nepal. The train is then set to leave for Banaras. The train will complete its journey in 17 days and 18 nights. There are a total of 480 people travelling on this train.

The train will run on the Ramayan circuit identified under the Swadesh Darshan scheme covering important regions such as Ayodhya, Janakpur (Nepal), Sitamarhi, Buxar, and Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam.

According to the chief regional manager of IRCTC, Lucknow, Mr Ajit Kumar Sinha, it is for the first time that a tourist train has embarked on a journey from India to Nepal, connecting the two religious cities of Ayodhya and Janakpur.

The boarding points, apart from Delhi are Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur and Lucknow. The cost of a ticket is uniform irrespective of the station a passenger boards the train from. The tour plans include food, hotel, and guide services at the points of visit.

