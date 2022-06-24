Bharat NCAP Crash Test Rating on Indian Cars Soon as Nitin Gadkari Approves Draft Notification

For modern car buyers, safety is fast becoming the top-most priority when it comes to buying new cars. Until now, Indian buyers have had to wait for international bodies like Global NCAP to test cars, or global-spec variants of cars, that are sold in India in order to have an idea of just how safe their choice of car is. All that is set to change as India will soon bring its own testing norms called Bharat-NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) which will conduct crash tests and subsequently, give a safety rating on cars that are sold here.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, took to Twitter to share that he has approved a Draft GSR Notification for the introduction of Bharat-NCAP.

This will be a very big step towards making cars that are sold in India safer and having transparency in terms of the safety of the cars that people are being sold. The cars, as part of the Bharat-NCAP program, will undergo several tests and based on their performance, will be given a rating.

This rating, other than informing the public about the safety of a car, will also promote a healthy competition between automakers to make their cars safer for the Indian market. Additionally, as per Nitin Gadkari, this will also improve the export-worthiness of the cars that are made in India.

The tests that will become a part of the Bharat-NCAP testing will take into account Indian regulations and will allow automakers to have access to a testing facility inside the country.

What remains to be seen is just how strict the Bharat-NCAP tests are going to be as compared to the international crash test safety standards. However, the start of formation of India’s own crash-test system is definitely a step in the right direction.

