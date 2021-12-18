Big Boy Toyz to Begin E-auction of Vintage, Classic cars on December 19 - Check Out the Cars

The bidding for the iconic Volkswagen Beetle 1960 will start from Re 1 at the e-auction for vintage and classic cars on December 19. A wide range of brands like Rolls Royce, Bentley, Cadillac, Austin, Land Rover, Buick, Mercedes and Chevrolet will be auctioned. The auction will go live on December 19 at 12 noon, giving access to anyone across the globe to participate, announced Big Boy Toyz (BBT), a leading pre-owned luxury car company.

BBT claims to be the first automobile organisation in India to venture into the online auctioning of vintage and classic cars. For Volkswagen Beetle 1960, the bidding will start from Re 1. The Beetle will be offered without reserve and will be sold at the final bid price.

All the vintage cars auctioned by BBT will be evaluated by experts and information on them will be available on the website. The company said the auction results will be announced on January 8, 2022, from 3 p.m. onwards. Bidders can visit the BBT headquarters in Gurugram to check out the collection before bidding, or experience a 360-degree view of the cars on the website which will enable them to have a first-hand digital experience of the vehicle. BBT has also set up a dedicated helpline to assist the bidders and provide information.

Jatin Ahuja, founder and CEO, BBT, said that these cars are being brought from different parts of the country and people from across the globe can bid for them. “Vintage cars are bought for their design, driving experience, history, legacy, and the sentiments attached to them. Various collectors have owned these rare pieces of art and have passed them on from generation to generation. We are looking forward to new passionate collectors entering the market and bidding for these exquisite and rare motor cars," he said. BBT aims to make this e-auction of vintage and classic cars a Rs 100 crore vertical for the company.

