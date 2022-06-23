Bikaner-Dadar Express Train Gets Additional Halt at Dhanera Station in Gujarat

For the convenience of railway passengers, continuous steps have been taken by the Indian Railways. The Railways always tries to make sure that there is no inconvenience to the passengers during their journey. Now another passenger-friendly step has been taken by the North Western Railway, and it will greatly benefit the passengers during their journey.

The North-Western Railway has decided to give an additional halt to the Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner Express train at the Dhanera station from June 25 for the convenience of passengers. The stoppage will be for a few minutes only.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, Train No. 12489 Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner Express will stop at Dhanera station in Gujarat at 11:49 pm and depart at 11:50 pm on June 25.

Similarly, Train No. 12490 Dadar-Bikaner Express will stop at Dhanera station at 2:51 am and depart at 2:51 am starting from June 26.

This train is being given an additional stoppage in both directions for six months, which can also be extended after review. The demand for stopping trains at this station was being made for a long time.

