Billionaire Vaccine-Maker Adar Poonawalla Flaunts his Ultra-Luxurious Bentley Bentayga EWB

Billionaire businessman and CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla is known for his love for luxury cars. He has an impressive collection of expensive cars, which includes some of the premier models from the world’s top car makers like Ferrari, Rolls Royce and Bentley. In fact his fleet of luxury cars can make any car enthusiast envious. Just a few days ago, Poonawalla was spotted in his Bentley Bentayga EWB on the roads of Mumbai.

The intriguing video of Poonawalla’s Bentley Bentayga EWB was shared by CS 12 VLOGS on YouTube. Adar Poonawalla was spotted in his uber-cool blue colour Bentley Bentayga at the premiere of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Bentley launched the Bentayga extended wheelbase in India last month. The British luxury carmaker has priced the Bentayga EWB at a starting range of Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bentayga EWB is the marque’s new flagship model and is also available in two enhanced specifications – Azure and First Edition.

The New Bentayga EWB offers quintessential luxury SUV experience as it combines the legroom of a limousine with the elevated ride height of an SUV. Bentley Bentayga EWB rivals the likes of Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes-Maybach GLS and the higher-spec Range Rover LWB in India.

In addition to Bentayga EWB, Adar Poonawalla also owns a Porsche Cayenne, BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S600, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Ferrari 360 Spyder and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The Bentayga EWB is aimed at the chauffeur-driven clientele. All the added space is concentrated for the rear-seat passenger compartment. Buyers can choose between three seat layouts - 4-seat, 5-seat layouts and a new ‘4+1’ option.

Unlike the standard Bentayga, a seven-seat option is not available with the Bentayga EWB. Bentayga EWB’s luxurious cabin comes with myriad of comfort features like audiophile-quality Naim for Bentley sound system, beautiful waterfall lighting and zoned heating and ventilation. The Bentayga EWB, in its Airline Seat specification, boasts of a futuristic climate seat that senses an occupant’s body temperature, and adjusts the ambient temperature and airflow accordingly.

This is not the first time Poonawalla has been spotted driving his luxury cars on Mumbai roads. In September 2022 a video of Poonawalla’s Rolls Royce Phantom VIII in Mumbai also emerged on social media. In the video shared on YouTube channel CS12, it was claimed that Poonawalla was inside the silver-coloured Rolls Royce Phantom VIII, though he could not be seen in the clip.

