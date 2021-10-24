BMW 5 Series M Sport Carbon Edition Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 66.30 Lakh

The new BMW 5 Series M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ has been launched in India today at Rs 66.30 Lakh (ex-showroom). Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new exclusive edition can be booked online.

The new BMW 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ projects an extremely sporty appearance thanks to the integration of numerous attractive exterior elements. It gets the signature kidney grille, front attachment and splitters in dark black carbon fibre along with the exterior mirror caps in carbon fibre. The dark theme is carried over to the side profile with 662M 18-inch Jet Black alloys that convey power and an adrenalin-rich character. At the back, a carbon fibre rear spoiler completes the overall dynamic look.

The new BMW 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ is available exclusively in the Alpine White paintwork. The perforated Sensatec trim in Cognac. Cutting-edge technology comes into play with multiple driver assistance systems such as Remote-Control Parking, Reversing Assistant, Parking Assistant, BMW Virtual Assistant, BMW Gesture Control and 360° Surround-view Camera. An interior brimming with luxurious refinements, space and added comfort makes each journey a pure indulgence.

BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus service packages are optionally available. These packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms, starting at an attractive pricing of Rs 1.6 per km. The optional BMW Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period.

For the BMW 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’, BMW India Financial Services will offer an all-inclusive monthly drive-away price of Rs 89,999 with assured buyback after four years and flexible end-of-term options. Customized and flexible financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements.

