BMW Announces Acquisition of its 57-Year-Old Tuning Partner Alpina

German automaker BMW on Friday announced the acquisition of its long term tuning partner Alpina. The two firms have been working closely for nearly six decades but Alpina remained an independent entity till now. With this deal, the Alpina brand will officially be absorbed by the BMW Group from the end of 2025 and the tuning company will move its manufacturing from Buchloe headquarters in Germany to BMW's facilities.

Alpina modified and tuned BMW cars in terms of power, performance and their products have traditionally sat halfway between the standard BMW cars and their full-fat M performance counterparts

The tuning firm has had a long-standing official co-operation agreement with BMW but that is set to expire on December 31, 2025. Until then, Alpina will continue to work as it does now, acquiring base-model BMW cars from the factory and modifying them mechanically and cosmetically at its workshops. The two firms have decided not to reveal the finances of the deal but BMW confirmed that will not take any shares in Alpina.

The German auto giant recognised that the acquisition was likely to affect the jobs of many working at Alpina's stand-alone operation but pledged to find affected employees another role within the BMW Group or another supplier/development firm before the completion of the brand absorption process. There are close to 300 people working at Alpina’s Buchloe site.

Speaking on the acquisition, BMW sales boss Pieter Nota said that the auto industry was undergoing a transformation towards sustainable mobility and for that reason, existing business models needed to be re-examined regularly. He stated that the Buchloe firm in the past 50 years had shown its ability to deliver top quality cars by paying meticulous attention to detail.

Adding that BMW is driven with the same passion for cars, Nota said, “acquiring the trademark rights will allow us to shape the long-term course of this brand steeped in tradition."

Founded in 1965, Alpina gained experience in BMW tuning and motorsports before starting manufacturing of passenger cars based on BMW mode from 1978.

