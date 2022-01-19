BMW Bids Farewell to Legendary V12 Engine with Limited-Edition M760i Final V12 Model

As will be the case with most V12 engines in the near future, BMW has announced that in June 2022, the company will produce the very last V12 engine ever to be fitted to a BMW series production road vehicle. To mark the occasion, BMW will offer The Final V12; a limited series of 12 vehicles for customers in the US, which will be based on the BMW M760i xDrive. These will be 12 of the last V12 BMW vehicles crafted for the US market and will be distinguished by unique badging, wheels, and a choice from the vast collection of exterior colours and upholstery offered by BMW Individual.

BMW had first introduced their roadgoing V12 in 1987. The naturally-aspirated, five-litre M70 V12 engine featured single overhead camshafts, two valves per cylinder, and an innovative drive-by-wire electronic throttle. The effortless thrust produced by the 295hp V12 was key to the original BMW 750iL becoming the standard by which all other luxury sedans of the time were measured at the time. In fact, till 1994, an iteration of that very V12 was used in the 7 Series and 8 Series, as well.

Advertisement

Moreover, the V12 engine of today, which is fitted in The Final V12 edition, displaces 6.6-litres and features BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology. Two mono-scroll turbochargers combine with infinitely variable valve control and the direct injection to produce 601bhp between 5,500-6,500 rpm. This engine together with an 8-speed automatic transmission moves The Final V12 from 0-60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

Externally, The Final V12 will be different from other 7 Series models by a simple, bold “V12" icon at the rear. BMW will also fit it with special 20-inch 760M double-spoke light-alloy wheels, uniquely painted with the customer’s choice of either Window Grey or Jet Black, then burnished to reveal a dark silver surface highlight. There will further be a choice between blue or black calipers next to the M Sport brakes.

Advertisement

On the inside, the limited-edition model will get threshold plates on each door sill inscribed with “THE FINAL V12" as is a plate on the cover atop the legendary 12-cylinder engine. To top it all off, BMW Individual Piano Black Finish trim will surround the interior and feature on a console-mounted plaque commemorating the vehicle as “1 OF 12".

Soon after the customer has taken delivery, they will receive a custom-built desk trophy to commemorate their specific vehicle, recognizing the special order paint, leather, and vehicle identification number as one of The Final V12 vehicles. That’s not all though, BMW says that in the coming days, clients with a long history of V12 7 Series ownership will be approached through their preferred BMW centres with an invitation to purchase the vehicle.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Skoda Kodiaq Facelift - First Drive Review: All the SUV You Will Ever Need​?

The luxury automotive giant stated that production of this limited-run 7 Series will commence in June 2022, with deliveries expected in July. Currently, there’s no official image release by BMW, but there should be one soon enough.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

Needless to say, it’s a sad bit of news for any automobile enthusiasts, irrespective of the fact that this special-edition model will never make it to India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.