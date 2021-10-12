BMW C 400 GT Premium Maxi-Scooter Launched in India at Rs 9.95 Lakh, Bookings Open

BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW C 400 GT in India at a price tag of Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it one of the premium scooters that can be bought in India. BMW Motorrad is bringing it to our shores as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and the C 400 GT can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships. The all-new BMW C 400 GT will be available in two paint finish options – Alpine White and Style Triple Black.

The front of the BMW C 400 BGT is aerodynamically designed with a twin LED headlights with LED daytime running lights and integrated turn indicators. It has a windshield for wind and weather protection and it comes with two glove compartments and a flexcase under the comfortable single-section seat. What’s unique about the scooter is that it gets keyless operation of ignition, steering lock, seat, filler cap and storage compartments.

The all-new BMW C 400 GT is fitted with a newly developed water-cooled single cylinder 4 stroke engine with a displacement of 350 cc. It generates a peak output of 34 hp (25 kW) at 7500 rpm and a maximum torque of 35 Nm at 5750 rpm. This makes the new BMW C 400 GT capable of doing 0-100 km/h in 9.5 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of over 139 km/h. The engine comes with a directly integrated CVT gearbox as well as a secondary drive in the form of a drivetrain swing arm. A high level of running smoothness is ensured by a counterbalance shaft. The entire drive unit is connected to the suspension by means of silent blocks for vibration decoupling to meet best-in-class standards of running smoothness and reduced vibrations.

The front Telescopic fork has spring travel of 112mm for good riding comfort and the scooter gets a 15-inch tyre at the front and a 14-inch tyre at the. The reduced rear wheel diameter, as per BMW, allows for better storage space. The C 400 GT comes with a high-performance brake system with a twin disc at the front, a single disc at the rear and ABS as standard. The scooter is equipped with both a side stand and a centre stand as well.

In terms of features, it has a digital instrument cluster with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen and the BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller setup gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. The all-new BMW C 400 GT is equipped with BMW Motorrad Connectivity App, practical arrow navigation with route import and multiple waypoint guidance on the display.

BMW Motorrad says that BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery. Additionally, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a three years/unlimited kilometres warranty as standard with an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth years. Road-Side Assistance, a 24×7 days package, ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The launch of all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease. Whether riding into the city centre, travelling to the office or enjoying a weekend tour– the all-new BMW C 400 GT is the perfect partner to enjoy riding to the fullest: not just as alone but with a passenger too."

The all-new BMW C 400 GT will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network, present across important centers in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad & Vijayawada (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

