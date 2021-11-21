BMW Concept XM SUV Teased Ahead of Global Debut Later This Month

After announcing the release of an all-new flagship SUV earlier this month, BMW finally announced a name as it teased a glimpse of the upcoming BMW Concept XM on social media. Besides the name, the shadowy image shows the front-end of the SUV, which features a pair of supersized, illuminated kidney grilles. The Bavarian marque’s tease confirms that the large SUV will be slotted above the standard X7 and is sure to boast flagship-worthy performance.

It was earlier speculated that the new car would be called X8, but the German automaker settled for the XM moniker. The tweet doesn’t offer many details, but the post describes the car as “high performance," “electrified," and “coming soon." The company also hints that the vehicle might be on display at Art Basel that runs from December 2-4 in Miami Beach, Florida.

While the enormous kidney grille with its illuminated contour stands out, they are flanked by triangle-shaped sleek LED headlights. The roof also sports a couple of lights; however, they may not be part of the final production model. At a closer look, the hood has an M badge and the indentations give the sensation of vents, but it remains to be seen if they offer any functionality or are placed as ornamental features. Additionally, the fairly large side mirrors indicate the Concept XM will be close to the production model arriving next year. No images of the side and rear have been provided so far.

Details of the Concept XM’s mechanicals are yet to be confirmed, however, the production form of the upcoming car has a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 with an electric motor adding 200 bhp (149 kilowatts) for a total output of around 750 bhp (559 kW), as per Motor1 report.

The BMW Concept XM will make its global debut on November 29, ahead of its public display at Art Basel next month.

