BMW G 310 RR Clocks 1,000 Customer Deliveries Within 100 Days of India Launch

BMW Motorrad India has announced that the recently launched G 310 RR has registered more than 2,200 bookings during the festive season in the country. Furthermore, the brand has delivered over 1,000 units of the bike to customers in India till now. Around 1,000 units of the BMW G 310 RR were dispatched to buyers within 100 days of launch which happened on July 15 this year.

Commenting on the model’s grand success in such a short period, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “As the third member of the BMW G 310 family, the first-ever BMW G 310 RR has achieved a stunning level of success in its segment. The BMW G 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class, a sure shot winner just like its siblings. BMW Motorrad astonishing performance in India is a testament that we understand the pulse of motorcycle enthusiasts."

India is the first country to welcome the third and latest member of highly successful BMW 310 model series. The troika of G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 RR is developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad while locally produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India.

“We answer every requirement with purpose-built, unparalleled products that have gained the affection and trust of the motorcycling community. BMW Motorrad will continue this unabated journey of growth on the back of robust demand, great service and most importantly, its spirit to never stop challenging," added Pawah.

The range of BMW Motorrad motorcycles available in India as completely built-up units (CBU) include: Sport – BMW M 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, HP4 RACE; Adventure – BMW R 1250 GS, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, BMW S 1000 XR, BMW F 850 GS, BMW F 850 GS Adventure; Roadster – BMW S 1000 R, BMW R 1250 R; BMW F 900 R; Heritage – BMW R18 Classic, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and Tour – BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 B, BMW K 1600 Grand America and Urban Mobility – BMW C 400 GT.

