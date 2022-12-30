BMW India Will Launch These Five Cars in January 2023, Know Everything Here

BMW India will launch five new cars at the Mumbai and Bengaluru JoyTown events in January next year.

The company launched three new products at its first-ever JoyTown festival held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi earlier this month. The German automaker exhibited the XM performance SUV, the updated M340i and the S1000RR superbike. Now, it has decided to introduce five more cars at the Mumbai and Bengaluru JoyTown events in January next year.

It seems that BMW is looking to maintain its sales momentum in India by introducing eight new vehicles over the next eight weeks in the country. The brand is holding these unique JoyTown events as it will not be a part of the Auto Expo 2023.

Let us take a look at some of the new offerings of BMW in India.

2023 BMW 7-Series and BMW i7

BMW has taken a huge leap forward with its most luxurious car, the 7-Series sedan. It has developed an opulent and tech-driven car to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A8L. The seventh-gen BMW 7-Series has a more sporty design than the outgoing model and it starts with the new bifurcated headlamps. The ultra-luxurious 7-Series sedan boasts of a roof-mounted 31.3-inch, 8K cinema screen. BMW is likely to offer its flagship 7 Series sedan with three engine options – a 380 bhp, 3.0L inline-six petrol (740i), a performance oriented 543 bhp, 4.4L twin-turbo V8 engine (M760i) and a 299 bhp 3.0L inline-six diesel (730d).

BMW will also launch the new i7 sedan, which is essentially the all-electric version of the 7-Series. BMW i7 will be powered by a 101.7kWh battery, which will give it a range of 590-625 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

BMW X7 facelift

The German car manufacturer will launch the facelifted version of its flagship three-row SUV, the BMW X7, in January 2023. The new BMW X7 will feature fresh exterior design, an updated engine, new drive systems and a revamped interior. BMW has added its new bifurcated headlamp design to the X7 as well. Moreover, the X7 facelift will come with BMW’s latest curved infotainment system and will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options in India.

New BMW X1

The X1 is one of BMW’s best selling cars in India and could be launched at the Bengaluru JoyTown event. The 2023 BMW X1 will have a revamped exterior which includes a flatter bonnet, a taller grille and a beefed up rear. SUV enthusiasts will appreciate the fact that the new X1 has larger dimensions and is longer than the Audi Q3. BMW X1 has acquired an iconic status due to the value for money factor and great practicality.

BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine Facelift

Last but not the least, BMW India will also launch the 3 Series Gran Limo facelift in January 2023 with cosmetic updates which will include new styling and modern features in the cabin. The front fascia will flaunt a new sharp cut bumper along with the signature BMW kidney grille which has been offered in a fresh avatar. In addition, there will be redesigned LED headlights with blue accents.

The cabin will boast of BMW’s curved display with a new dashboard in leather upholstery. The legroom for the rear occupants has been increased while waterfall effect diffused mood ambient lighting will also be offered as standard feature. It is expected to come with electrified engines.

