BMW M3 Touring Unveiled Globally, Combines Practicality with Performance

What do you get when you merge a high-performing beast with a family tourer? The answer lies in the newest addition to the BMW M series. The German automaker recently unveiled its first ever M3 Touring. Arriving amid the ongoing celebrations for the M series 50th anniversary, the BMW M3 Touring has got the best of both worlds. A punchy performance paired up with premium comfort is the best way to describe the latest entrant in the M series. The car is way wider, much heavier, and lower than the standard M3 Wagon.

The BMW M3 Touring follows the footsteps of its M4 and M3 siblings when it comes to the curves and the edges on the exteriors. It features an enormous grille sandwiched between two stretched headlamps. The car gets stylish aerodynamic ORVMs and sporty tailpipes.

As you enter the car, you are greeted by a state-of-the-art 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a curved display integrating. Coupled with it is a 14.9-inch infotainment system with connected technology and cutting-edge features. The car is assisted by the latest iDrive OS. The palpable features include a sport steering wheel, and leather-wrapped seat upholstery, among other customised M-series equipment.

Coming to the elements that contribute to the performance of the BMW M3 Touring, the car will run on a 3-liter, twin-turbo, six-cylinder engine able to produce a peak power of 503bhp and a maximum torque of 650Nm. The powertrain distributes the power in all four tyres. The front wheels of the car measure 19 inches, while the rear wheels measure 20 inches.

The entire setup is paired up with a standard 8-speed automatic transmission that helps the car zoom from 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds. BMW claims the vehicle can touch a maximum of 280 kmph. The company is set to launch the vehicle into the European car market sometime in September this year.

BMW has not made any announcements of the launch of M3 Touring in India anytime soon.

