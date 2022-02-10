BMW M4 Competition Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.43 Crore - Details Here

BMW Group India has launched the new M4 Competition Coupé at Rs 1.43 crore (ex-showroom). The car is available at the brand’s official website from today onwards as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “For the last 50 years, BMW M has stood for those who enjoy high performance and supremacy of excellence. The all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe delivers an uncompromised track and street experience at a whole new level with distinctive combinations. Superior engineering promises unparalleled driving dynamics, adrenaline-fueled body styling, head-turning road presence, while still holding the famous legacy of its motorsport lineage."

On the outside, the car gets M-specific version of the large, vertical BMW kidney grille with hallmark double bars in a horizontal design along with sculpted wheel arches with M gills, and the prominently extended side sills with attachment parts for the front and rear aprons.

It gets adaptive LED Headlights with BMW Laserlight that are specified as standard. The M-specific exterior mirrors have aerodynamically optimized contouring and are painted in High-gloss Black as standard. The car also sports aerodynamically optimized fins, a rear spoiler and two pairs of exhaust tailpipes finished in Black Chrome.

On the inside, the car gets electrically adjustable M sport seats and M Leather ‘Merino’ with extended contents upholstery with Carbon fiber trim come as standard. It gets exclusive functions such as M Seat belts, multifunction for steering wheel, seat heating with lumbar support (driver and front passenger), electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors. The M4 also comes with extremely lightweight high-tech Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) sunroof that lowers the centre of gravity and enhances its agility. Ambient Lighting creates an atmosphere for every mood while Automatic 3 zone A/C further enhances the in-cabin experience.

Powering the car is a new 3.0-litre straight-six engine that comes with the latest version of M TwinPower Turbo technology. The petrol engine of the BMW M4 produces an output of 510 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 2,750-5,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

The all-new BMW M4 Competition comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential.

