BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Launched in India at Rs 1.80 Crore

BMW India has launched the M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition at a staggering price of Rs 1.80 Crore (ex-showroom, India) in the country. The German luxury automaker is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH and therefore, rolling out 10 exclusive ’50 Jahre M Editions’ of its existing line-up in India. To be retailed as Completely Built-up Unit (CBU), BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition online bookings have already started.

BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Design

The 50 Jahre M Edition flaunts new BMW Individual lights Shadowline upfront which adds a dark-tinted accent to the BMW Laserlight and the L-shaped light tubes connecting the kidney grille. It is presented in Aventurine Red paint shade with the iconic ’50 Jahre M’ emblem sitting above the signature BMW kidney grille. The M emblem can also be seen at the wheel hub caps. The saloon rides on 20-inch Jet Black alloy wheels with Red M compound brakes.

The brand has also used a high-gloss black finish at several places such as BMW kidney grille surround, M-specific double bars, mesh on the M gills, mirror caps and the additional rear spoiler on the boot lid. Black M5 Competition badges adorn the kidney grille, the gills and the boot lid, while the door sill plates have an illuminated version. The rear end boasts of new 3D rear lights with densely illuminated LED bars while the apron includes black inserts. The quad tailpipes are done in Black Chrome.

BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Interior

The M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition gets a bespoke upholstery in leather Merino with Aragon Brown BMW Individual headliner anthracite and high-gloss Shadow Line. The cabin features M multifunction seats with integral head restraints and an illuminated ‘M5’ logo. Several other M elements in the saloon include M Seat belts, M footrest and pedals and M Leather Steering Wheel.

The 50 Jahre M Edition comes equipped with a plethora of advanced features in the form of seat heating (driver and front passenger), electrical seat adjustment with memory function, automatic tailgate, electric sunroof, ambient lighting with six dimmable lights, wireless charging, automatic 4-zone A/C, BMW Head-Up Display, BMW Display Key, Welcome Light Carpet and Soft Close Doors. In addition, Comfort access system comes as standard fitment which comprises of keyless entry, automatic locking, contactless opening of tailgate etc.

It also comes with the Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 including 3D Navigation and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. There is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW Virtual Assistant, BMW Gesture Control & Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The company has also offered a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 16 speakers as standard.

BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Safety Features

The safety features onboard the 50 Jahre M Edition are six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC) and Cornering Brake Control (CBC). Furthermore, it comes with a Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera.

The saloon also gets Reversing Assistant which helps in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways by keeping a record of the last 50 meters driven and assisting by taking over the steering.

BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition Engine

The M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition is powered by the 4.4L V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo Technology. Being the most powerful V8 offered by BMW’s M Division, it develops top power of 625 bhp and peak torque of 750 Nm. The engine is linked to an 8-speed M Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with paddle shifters. It also boasts of the BMW M xDrive all-wheel drive system as standard while doing the 0-100kmph sprint in merely 3.3 seconds.

