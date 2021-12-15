BMW Motorrad India Achieves All-Time Sales High, Delivers 5,000 Motorcycles in 2021

BMW Motorrad has announced an all-time sales high in 2021, with 5000 motorcycles delivered to customers. Overcoming the current sentiment in the two-wheeler industry, BMW Motorrad India will post a growth of over 100 percent in 2021 as compared to 2020. The momentum was primarily driven by the ‘made in India’ BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of nearly 90 percent of the yearly sales.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Since its inception, BMW Motorrad has redefined the premium motorcycling scenario in India with its dynamic product range and bespoke riding experiences. 2021 has been a phenomenal year for BMW Motorrad in India. Despite the turbulence in two-wheeler industry, we have performed well and achieved exponential growth. We will continue cater to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world. We remain committed in our endeavor to excite riding enthusiasts with new launches and curated experiences that truly reflect our motto of ‘Make life a Ride’."

The folks at BMW Motorrad India also stated the importance of BMW Financial Services India, which played a strategic role in expanding the footprint of the company in the country.

The BMW C 400 GT, R 1250 GS, R18 Classic, S 1000 R and M 1000 RR were also favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts. Furthermore, BMW is set to add to its two-wheeler and four-wheeler lineup in the new year.

