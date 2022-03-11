BMW to Recall Over a Million Vehicles Worldwide Due to Potential Fire Risk

German automobile manufacturer BMW is calling back over a million vehicles worldwide due to a problem with the engine ventilation system, which could cause it to catch fire. According to a BMW spokesperson, approximately 9,17,000 sedans and SUVs in the United States are being recalled, with an additional 98,000 cars in Canada and 18,000 in South Korea, reported Bloomberg. The cars are vulnerable to an electrical short in their positive crankcase ventilation valve heater, according to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Whether the automobile is parked or being driven, that irregularity can cause overheating and possibly a fire over time.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, the campaign affects a half-dozen BMW automobiles from the 2006 to 2013 model years, the majority of which have already been recalled. According to the recall notice, production inconsistencies at supplier Mahle GmbH could cause ventilation valves to overheat.

A request for comment from BMW was not immediately returned. In documents, the corporation stated that a “remedy" is being developed and will be ready by mid-2022. If a motorist smells smoke or sees smoke coming from the engine, they should pull over to a safe spot, turn off the engine, and exit the car, according to BMW. According to the NHTSA recall report, the first fire was discovered in 2019, but it was thought to be an isolated incident. Six further instances had been reported by early 2021. Despite the fact that fires have been rare, the automaker announced a voluntary recall last week. Starting April 25, owners of affected automobiles will receive a letter notifying them of the same.

Meanwhile, BMW on Wednesday announced that it will resume production in some plants. After suspending production earlier this week owing to supply chain concerns created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, BMW will gradually resume production at its Munich and Dingolfing factories next week, according to a company representative, Reuters reported.

