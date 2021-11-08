BMW to Temporarily Remove Touchscreen Functions on Cars Due to Chip Shortage

The global chip shortage has crept into several industries over the past several months. And automakers are among the ones who have felt the impact with many even cutting down the production. In the same breath, BMW has taken its own step to tackle the issue and maintain its current production levels by temporarily removing the touchscreen functions on several models.

The company confirmed Autoblog that for now BMW 3 Series, X5, X6, X7 and Z4 models will ship without touchscreen controls. BMW 4 Series Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe (but not the i4 EV) will also lose touchscreen features for the time being.

With the exclusion, owners of the affected models will need to use the centre’s console’s iDrive controller to navigate the infotainment system. If you receive a model without touch control when it should have had it, you’ll receive a $500 credit due to “Deletion of Touchscreen."

Additionally, a post on the Bimmerfest forum said that these models will not have the BMW Backup Assistant if owners opted for the Parking Assistant Package. That feature can automatically reverse the car along the path along which it drove into a spot. Engadget has contacted BMW for more details, including whether it will compensate drivers who would have been expecting to access that feature.

