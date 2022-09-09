BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition Launched in India at Rs 72.90 Lakh

BMW India has launched the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the X4 SUV in the country. Available in two trims namely BMW X4 30i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition and BMW X4 30d M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition, it is priced at Rs 72.90 lakh and Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India), respectively. This exclusive edition, presented in both petrol and diesel fuel trims, will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai while offered in limited numbers with exclusively online bookings.

BMW is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic M sub-brand that stands for high-performance cars. The German luxury brand had announced that it will launch 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ to commemorate the 50th anniversary.

Advertisement

BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition Design

The 50 Jahre M Edition flaunts ‘M’ emblem above the massive BMW kidney grille which is presented with all-black mesh-inserts and frame finished in ‘M High Gloss Shadow line’. It also gets the ‘50 Years of M’ door projector inspired by the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ logo. The adaptive LED headlamps are thinner by 10mm as they are designed in M Shadow line with black accents and have Matrix function as standard.

Advertisement

The M Aerodynamic package is also on offer which features components in body color in front/rear apron and side sill covers. The windows are surrounded by a black frame along with M High Gloss Shadow line. The bumper comes in a dark shadow metallic color with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss black and vertically arranged reflectors. The X4 50 Jahre M Edition rides on 20-inch 699 M Jet Black alloys with M Sport Brake Callipers in Red High Gloss.

Advertisement

The rear profile boasts of two-part wrap-around LED taillights, a huge automatic tailgate and wide free-form tailpipe in black color. The exclusive edition can be availed in Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic paintworks. The brand is offering M Accessories Package as optional which comprises of M Performance Rear Spoiler in Matt Black and Tail fins in black in Gloss. A Carbon Package is also available with all the accessories in carbon fibre material such as kidney grille, rear spoiler, mirror caps etc.

Advertisement

BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition Features

The exclusive edition of the SUV comes with leather Vernasca upholstery with ‘Black’ decor stitching. Moreover, M interior trim Aluminum Rhombicle dark with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome is standard. It gets sports seats with numerous electrical adjustment options and memory function. Even the rear passengers can tilt the seats backwards by up to 9˚. The M leather steering wheel comes in ‘Walknappa’ black with black stitching and M logo.

Advertisement

Some of the premium features in the X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition include Panoramic sunroof, Ambient Lighting with six selectable lights, Welcome Light Carpet, 3-zone automatic climate control, 12.3-inch digital information display, 12.3-inch Control Display, 3D Navigation, BMW Virtual Assistant with voice commands, BMW Gesture Control, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, BMW Head-up Display and Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 16 speakers.

The optional M Accessories Package for interior comprises of Gear Knob in Carbon Fibre & Key fob in alacantara & Carbon Fibre. The SUV also comes with four driving modes namely EcoPro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition Safety Features

The 50 Jahre M Edition is equipped with a plethora of safety features in the form of six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera.

BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition Engine

The X4 SUV is introduced with both petrol and diesel engines. The 30i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder motor which belts out 248 bhp and 350 Nm. It touches the 100kmph mark from standstill in just 6.6 seconds while power being evenly transmitted to all the four wheels, courtesy BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system, via the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

Also Read: BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition Launched in India at Rs 1.20 Crore

The X4 30d M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition houses a 3.0L 6-cylinder diesel engine which delivers top power of 261 bhp and higheat torque of 620 Nm. It is linked to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission with steering wheel mounted paddle shifters and BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard. The SUV does a 0-100kmph sprint in merely 5.8 seconds.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here