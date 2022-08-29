BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition Launched in India at Rs 1.20 Crore

BMW India has launched the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the X7 40i M Sport in the country. Being limited to only 10 units, BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition is priced at Rs 1.20 Crore (ex-showroom, India) while it marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH.

The 50 Jahre M Edition is locally developed at BMW Group Plant Chennai and it is offered with a petrol engine. This exclusive edition can be booked at the company authorized dealerships across India.

BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition Design

Advertisement

The SUV flaunts a huge kidney grille in black high gloss with the iconic M Emblem sitting on top of it. The front and rear logo along with wheel hub caps also get the M emblem. BMW Laser Light technology with slim LED lights and blue X-shaped elements come as standard with the SUV. The side profile boasts of large windows and elongated roofline while the rear end features long doors with a two-section split tailgate.

It is available in Mineral White and Carbon Black paint finishes. The X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition rides on 21-inch 752M Jet Black alloy wheels while also equipped with M Sport brake calipers in Black High Gloss. The buyers can also opt for an optional M Accessories Package which comprises of M Performance Steering Wheel, Mirror caps and Key fob in Alcantara.

Advertisement

BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition Features

The interior cabin comes with an elevated seat position with features like M Seat belts, M Leather steering wheel, panoramic glass sunroof, seat heating with lumbar support, automatic air conditioning with five-zone control, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors. The X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition is also available in optional six-seat configuration including two captain-style comfort seats for the second row.

Advertisement

The SUV houses a host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies which include BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, BMW Operating System 7.0 with 3D Navigation, Wireless Charging, 12.3-inch Control Display, twin 10.2-inch full-HD display screens with a Blu-ray player for rear seat entertainment, Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers and Wireless Apple CarPlay.

BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition Safety Features

Advertisement

The safety features on board the SUV as standard are six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera, Reversing Assistant, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor.

BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition Engine & Performance

BMW X7 50 Jahre M Edition is powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder M TwinPower Turbo petrol engine which generates power output of 340 bhp and peak torque of 450 Nm. The engine is linked to an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. There are four drive modes namely Efficient, Sport, Comfort and Sport Plus. The SUV does a 0-100kmph sprint in mere 6.1 seconds.

Also Read: BMW M4 Competition Coupé 50 Jahre M Edition Launched at Rs 1.53 Crore

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here