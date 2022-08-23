Bollywood actors and their expensive bikes

For as long as most of us can remember, bikes have always been associated with swag and masculinity in movies and pop culture. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the leading men in the Bollywood industry are owners of some of the most swanky bikes to have hit the road. Here’s a list of bike lover actors of Bollywood and their pricey possessions.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s love for fast bikes is not a secret. The actor often has been spotted taking a stroll in Bandra riding on his superbikes. He owns a Yamaha R1 which retails in India for over Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike rides on a 998 cc inline four-cylinder that deliver an out of 179 horsepower and 115 Nm of torque.

Akshay Kumar

Among other bikes, the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, owns the Yamaha Vmax. The motorcycle which was discontinued in India in 2020 used to cost over Rs 32 lakh. It features a 1679cc V4 liquid-cooled engine on the motorcycle that can generate a maximum torque of 167 Nm at 6500 RPM and a maximum power of 200 horsepower at 9000 RPM. This bike’s top speed is 220 km/h.

John Abraham

Think of superbikes in India and you are instantly reminded of John Abraham riding the Suzuki Hayabusa in the movie Dhoom. In real too, John loves superbikes and his collection reportedly features over 16 bikes including the Hayabusa, and Yamaha YZF R1 among many others. One of its priciest possession of John is the Ducati Panigale V4 which sells for over Rs 25 lakh in India The bike is packed with a massive 1.1-litre 4-cylinder that can churn out 215 horsepower and 123 Nm of maximum torque.

Vidyut Jammwal

The Rs 20 lakh superbike perfectly suits Vidjut Jamwaal’s powerful personality. Packed with a massive 2458cc engine, the Triumph Rocket 3 can deliver a mammoth 165 hp of power and 221 Nm of peak torque.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor owns BMW R1250GS Adventure among many other superbikes in his garage. The ADV with a price tag of Rs 18.25 lakh comes powered by abilities to churn out 136 PS of power at 7750 rpm.

