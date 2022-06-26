Bollywood Star Varun Dhawan Adds Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV to His Collection

Varun Dhawan has added a new Mercedes GLS Series SUV to his garage. In a photo posted by the Mercedes-Benz dealership on Instagram, the actor could be seen receiving a black colour SUV. Varun joins a long list of Bollywood stars who are proud owners of this premium SUV from Mercedes. Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, and Ayushmann Khurrana bought the GLS Series SUV last year.

Mercedes-Benz GLS is available in three variants – 400D, 450 and Maybach 600. Starting with Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom), the prices of the GLS SUV go up to Rs 2.47 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end Maybach 600 variant.

The SUV Is available in two engine options that include a 3.0-litre diesel and a 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine that can churn out a maximum of 367 PS of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The petrol unit also gets an additional 22hp and 250Nm of torque from a 48V mild-hybrid system. The hybrid system provides a boost of power to GLS whenever the engine is not running at its most efficient state and helps the SUV churn out better fuel efficiency while cutting emissions.

The diesel engine, on the other hand, delivers heavier a punch of 700Nm of torque while the power output marginally drops to 330 PS.

Both the units are mated with a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system on offer. Based on Mercedes' Modular High Architecture (MHA) platform, the SUV measures 5,207mm in length, 1,999mm in width, and 1,823mm in height with a 3,135-mm wheelbase.

On the inside, the Mercedes GLS gets two 12.3-inch connected screens, where one is the digital instrument cluster and the other is for Mercedes’s MBUX infotainment system. The vehicle has five-zone climate control, front and rear wireless charging, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a Burmester surround-sound system.

Safety features of the Mercedes GLS include up to nine airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.

