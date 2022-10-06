Book Railway Tickets Without IRCTC Password Using AskDisha 2.0

If booking tickets through the IRCTC website is a little cumbersome for you, IRCTC has the perfect client to aid you. IRCTC’s very own chatbot and voice bot, AskDisha 2.0, is developed to make your experience booking tickets as seamless as it can get. With the ability to understand Hindi, English and Hinglish (a mixture of Hindi and English), the bot can also help passengers who have forgotten their IRCTC passwords book their tickets.

According to IRCTC, 60 lakh people used it during beta testing and transactions worth Rs 20 crore were done through it. In August alone, it received 95 lakh queries which included applications like booking requests and cancellation of tickets. AskDisha 2.0 has received positive feedback from 88 percent of the users.

Booking train tickets, checking PNR status, and getting information about cancellation and refund of tickets are some of the avenues AskDisha 2.0 can help you with. What is most convenient is that the bot does not require you to remember a password as it is OTP based and generates a new one every time you use it.

IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director Rajini Hasija have said that Advanced AskDisha uses new-age technology to enhance the user experience. He said that this is a historic initiative when the first-time users will be able to book tickets without the IRCTC password. He said that this work will be done with just one OTP. According to Hasija, “We are expecting that 25 percent of our consumers will shift to this option."

