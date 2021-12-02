Bounce Infinity E1 Electric Scooter Launched in India, Priced From Rs 45,099

Bounce has finally launched its much-awaited electric scooter in the country. It’s called the E1 and is priced at Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) but there is another innovative option offered by the company. Those interested have the choice of acquiring the Bounce Infinity E1 without the battery and making use of Bounce’s battery swapping network instead. By opting for this, customers pay for battery swaps, whenever they swap an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce’s extensive swapping network. This pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40 percent compared to conventional scooters. The price for this option is Rs 45,099 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder, Bounce said, “I strongly believe in the potential of electric vehicles in India – it is with this vision that we launched our in-house EV mobility solutions in June 2019. Today, we are building on our success, and to facilitate faster adoption of EVs, Bounce has taken a step ahead to develop the Infinity E1. We are committed to taking on all challenges to make India a leading EV adopter globally."

Furthermore, the Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five colour options -: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey. The company has already kicked off pre-bookings, with deliveries slated for March 2022. It also comes equipped with a warranty of three years, up to 50,000 kilometres. The E1 electric scooter is powered by a 2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and comes with an IP-67 rating. It takes about 4 to 5 hours and has a total claimed range of 85 kilometres. The top speed is said to be 65 km/hr, while the 0 to 40km/hr time comes up in eight seconds.

Moreover, Bounce has fitted the Infinity E1 scooter with a whole host of features like 12-litre storage space, projector headlamps with LED lighting all around, riding modes, tow alert, cruise control and more. It is built on a tubular frame and features hydraulic telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorbers at the rear. It’s even got a clever intelligent Electronic braking system (EBS), to make braking more sure-footed.

