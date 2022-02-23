Bounce Infinity E1 | First Ride Review | Can Swappable Batteries Make the Difference?

This conventional yet chic looking scooter is electric. In fact, it’s made by a Bengaluru-based company called Bounce, and it’s called the Infinity E1. To be honest, it does have its hands full since it is entering the extremely congested two-wheeler EV space in India. So, does the Infinity E1 have some sort of trick up its sleeve? Can it stand out or is it just going to be another face in the crowd? That’s what we’re here to find out. As usual, let’s begin with the design first.

Design & Features

At first glance, the Bounce Infinity E1 might look quite familiar. That’s because it’s an updated version of the 22Kymco i-Flow, a company that was bought over by Bounce. As far as design is concerned, the Infinity E1 looks quite cute and well-rounded from most angles. That round LED projector headlamp with some unique detailing looks quite upmarket, while the alloy wheels and rear footpegs look contemporary. Overall, the E1 looks rather smart but there are a couple of things that could’ve been slightly better, like the rear-view mirrors and excessive use of silver inserts in the taillamps. There are five colour options on Bounce’s electric scooter, however, the company says that there will be a customisation option as well.

Features-wise, the biggest feature has to be the LCD screen that displays a number of things like speed, range, Bluetooth status, vehicle status and much more. Although it looks simple, it takes quite a bit of time to startup and shut down. The Infinity E1 also comes with a reverse mode, tow alert and cruise control. It’s even got a drag mode which allows you to walk alongside the scooter in case of a puncture. Bounce also has an app for monitoring various parameters on the Infinity E1. So, pretty well equipped and good looking.

How does battery swapping work?

Now, let’s get back to that earlier trick up the sleeve reference since the Infinity E1 does have something unique to offer. And that is the fact that it comes with swappable batteries. As you can see the battery sits in the under-seat storage and can be detached by removing the capable here and pulled out. More importantly, there are two unique ways of buying the Bounce Infinity E1. First, you can buy it with a battery, which costs Rs 68,999. The second is the ‘Battery As Option’ way, wherein you can make use of Bounce’s battery swapping feature, which costs Rs 45,099. But, the important question is - what are the advantages?

Now, since this is the first electric scooter in India to come with swappable batteries, naturally there’s a lot of interest. Bounce says that options for the ‘Battery As Options’ will bring down the running costs of the Infinity E1 by as much as 40 percent, in comparison to conventional scooters. Essentially, you’ll get an Infinity E1 with a new battery, and every time you feel the need to swap with a fully loaded battery, just head to one of Bounce’s battery swapping stations and make the switch. Do note, that you will only be able to get a fully-charged battery once you’ve put your depleted battery into the battery pod. If implemented well, this could be quite a revolutionary step in the EV world.

Ride, Range, Handling & Performance

So, you now know all there is to know about Bounce’s battery swapping infrastructure, subscriptions plans, design and pricing. It’s time then to get to find out the most important part about the Infinity E1. What’s it like to ride? Well, let’s find out! Now, before we go any further, I must mention that these are pre-production models we rode and there will be quite a few improvements and additions in the final model. For example, the scooter we had came with a side stand, however, the final production model will come with the main stand as standard, and the side stand as an accessory. However, back to the riding. The Infinity E1 has a claimed range of 85 kilometres on a full charge and a top speed of 65km/hr. It’s powered by a 2kWh lithium-ion battery pack and has a 2.2-kilowatt peak motor, which is enough for daily short commutes in and around congested areas.

However, out on an open stretch of road, the Infinity E1 doesn’t really have the juice to keep up with fast-moving traffic. Also, it makes quite a loud droning sound on the move which can be a little disconcerting to some. The two riding modes, Eco and Power, do make a difference but the snatchy throttle and inconsistent power delivery are a letdown. In fact, sometimes when I would twist the throttle completely, the scooter would cut out at times and there would be no power delivery, at all. At 94 kgs, the E1 is light and nimble, but it doesn’t have the power or stability - in comparison to the more expensive Ather 450X or TVS iQube. However, it must be said that the seat is extremely comfortable and spacious, definitely more than adequate for two riders. The suspension does a decent job at making the ride just about acceptable but a slightly small floorboard makes it difficult for your feet to stay within the dimensions of the scooter. The braking, too, seemed well equipped to deal with stopping duties, however, they did not feel optimally calibrated on the scooter we rode. All in all, this is one area where the Infinity E1 could do with some work.

Verdict

So, what’s the verdict then? Well, this is what I think. The Bounce Infinity E1 sort of encompasses the promise of the electric two-wheeler of tomorrow. Yes, there’s a lot to look forward to but there is a lot of room for improvement as well. The success of this latest electric scooter depends a lot on Bounce’s unique battery swapping infrastructure. If it can be done properly and efficiently, then the Infinity E1 stands a genuine chance of standing out from the crowd and making a name for itself.

