Bounce Partners with Park+ to Strengthen Battery Swapping Infrastructure

Domestic smart mobility solution Bounce and app for car users Park+ on Saturday entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen the EV ecosystem across the country. Bounce and Park+ said it will set up more than 3,500 battery swapping stations across 10 cities in India.

“Our objective is to have our battery swapping stations to be within one kilometre of wherever you are and to enable this we have partnered with Park+," Vivekananda Hallakere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce, said in a statement.

This smart framework will be available at locations like residential societies, key parking spaces, malls, corporate offices for customers to find the nearest swapping station on their Bounce App or Park+ app.

Bounce is set to launch its first consumer electric scooter, Bounce Infinity, on December 2, 2021, with the ‘Battery as a service’ option.

The swapping stations would work on similar principles to a fuel station. Similarly, Bounce battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in under a minute.

“Park+ is on a mission to revolutionise automotive users’ experience through a technology-enabled ecosystem of solutions," said Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, Park+.

With this infrastructure in place, customers would not have to wait for the scooter to charge, be anxious about the range or remember to charge it.

