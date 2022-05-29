Brazil Airport Screens Show Porn to Travellers Instead of Flight Information in Alleged Hack

SAO PAULO: Brazils airport authority Infraero said that it has notified the Federal Police over an apparent hack into electronic displays at an airport in Rio de Janeiro. Instead of advertisements and flight information, travelers were shown pornographic movies. Video clips on social media showed travelers in the Santos Dumont airport laughing at the displays, hiding them from their kids, or just stunned.

The airport authority’s statement said that its information services are outsourced to another company, which it has also notified.

We stress that the content shown on our media screens is the responsibility of the companies who have advertisement rights, said Infraero. It said its partners use their own systems of publication, which have no connection with the Infraeros flight information system.

Advertisement

Infraero said it turned off the screens that had been hacked.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.