BS6 Phase II Compliant Renault Cars Launched in India, Get New Safety Features

Renault India has introduced the BS6 Phase II compliant version of Kwid, Triber and Kiger in the country. The new BS6 Phase II compliant range has also been updated with new safety features. For the unversed, the BS6 Phase II emission norms come into effect from April 1, 2023 in India. The French brand has also launched a RXE variant of the Kwid hatchback in the Indian market.

The 2023 Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber are equipped with a self-diagnostic device which will constantly monitor the vehicle’s emission levels while driving, along with other critical emission devices such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors.

Also Read: Renault Kiger EV Spotted, Could Launch Soon - Range, Charge Time and More

Advertisement

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Renault India remains committed to Government of India’s vision for clean and green environment. The launch of new BSVI Step 2 compliant petrol engines across the range will ensure substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment."

The entire Renault range of cars get Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard safety features. The Kiger and Triber have been awarded a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant protection by the Global NCAP.

“Safety is of paramount importance to us and the introduction of new class leading safety features in our new 2023 range further reiterates our commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety, accessible to Indian customers," he added.

Renault Kwid RXE variant has been priced at Rs 4.69 lakh with a 1.0L petrol engine and 5-speed manual transmission. It boasts of turn indicators on ORVM and steering mounted audio & phone controls. The bookings of the new BS6 Phase II compliant Renault range have commenced from today across all the company authorized dealerships.

Read all the Latest Auto News here