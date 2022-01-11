Bugatti Unveils Electric Scooter in Partnership With Bytech International - Details Here

Bugatti has unveiled a new EV and it’s not something with four wheels. Instead it’s a rather humble electric scooter. The merger between Bugatti and Rimac is currently focussed on developing hybrid powertrains. However, the scooter is not a product of the joint forces.

The electric scooter was developed in partnership with Bytech international. It weighs just 15.8kg, primarily built using a magnesium alloy. The company claims that it is aerodynamic yet functional.

“Bugatti is at the pinnacle of automotive excellence. Partnering with a company such as Bytech gives us an opportunity to expand our reach in the electric mobility space with an experienced partner and a product that can be enjoyed by consumers around the world," said Bugatti.

The electric scooter can reach upto a maximum speed of 30kmph, courtesy of its 700-watt motor. It will be offered with 36V and 10Ah battery options which offer a total range of up to 35 km. Bugatti is not the first inside the Volkswagen group to dabble in bikes - Porsche which was the parent of Bugatti till the merger with Rimac has also dabbled with an electric bike.

