Bullet Train Vs Vande Bharat Express: How The 2 High-Speed Trains Are Different

The fourth Vande Bharat Express, India’s indigenous train, recently started plying between New Delhi and Una, Himachal Pradesh. And while the Vande Bharat Express generates steam, the country’s first bullet train service will begin soon between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Let’s find how the two trains differ:

The Vande Bharat Express’ speed is less than that of the bullet train, according to the Ministry of Railways. However, it completed the 0-100 kph trial run in 52 seconds, while the bullet train took 54.6 seconds. This new train has a top speed of 180 kmph. On the other hand, the bullet train is said to go at 320 kilometres per hour.

Here are some special features of Vande Bharat:

The Vande Bharat train was designed and produced at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai as part of the Make in India project.

In terms of quality and ride index, the train receives a 3.2, whereas the best score globally is 2.9.

Vande Bharat features 32-inch LCD televisions. Travel will be more comfortable with 15% more energy and dust-free pure air cooling of the traction motor.

In the new Vande Bharat Express design, a Photocatalytic Ultra Violet Air Filtration System has been installed for air purification.

It will have a three-hour battery backup and its weight will be decreased from 430 tonnes to 290 tonnes. This ride index, which measures riding comfort, has been raised to 3.2.

The train has a self-propelled engine, which means there is no external engine. The executive coach chairs can swivel 360 degrees.

Vande Bharat Express is 40% less expensive than any imported train.

The first rake of the Vande Bharat train cost 100 crores to build. It took 18 months to complete.

Ticket price:

An AC chair car from Delhi to Katra costs Rs 1630, while an executive chair vehicle costs around Rs 3000.

The inaugural Vande Bharat Express train operates between New Delhi and Varanasi. The Second Vande Bharat Express connects New Delhi with Katra. The third Vande Bharat Express train connects Gandhinagar Capital with Mumbai Central. The fourth Vande Bharat train has recently begun operating between New Delhi and Una Himachal.

What makes the Japanese bullet train different?

The East Japan Railway Company owns the Shinkansen E5 series bullet train. The first bullet train will run on the High-Speed Rail Corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. A bullet train in India is expected to run at a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour.

A bullet train may transport up to 800 passengers. If the project is a success, the seating capacity can be raised to 1250 if necessary.

Like an aircraft, the bullet train will feature two classes. Executive Class and Economy Class. Seats will be available in economy and 3+2 configurations.

Apart from economics, the executive class would have greater amenities. Executive class seats will be more comfortable, and these coaches will include 2+2 seating.

According to Indian Railways, the bullet train will also include revolving seats, making the journey more pleasant for passengers.

According to Indian Railways, the bullet train fare will be less than the airline fare, and Rajdhani AC may have two tiers. This train will have everything like AC, TV, automatic doors, a high-class pantry washroom, Wi-Fi, and a plastic bottle crusher machine.

