BYD Delivers First Batch of e6 Electric MPVs to B2B Customers in India

BYD India, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD, has delivered its first set of 30 premium pure electric MPVs, the e6 to its B2B customers in India. These 30 electric MPVs have been handed over to their customers across six cities including Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Delhi and Mumbai. The recently launched e6 MPV has received an overwhelming response from customers, says the Chinese EV maker. BYD India had appointed six dealers across eight Indian cities and is further solidifying its position in the Indian market with the start of sales to B2B customers.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, the freshly appointed Senior Vice President for Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India Private Limited, said, “BYD has been exhibiting a stellar performance in the EV segment across the globe. At BYD India, we are replicating our global strength for the Indian market and are confident in our strong performance in the coming years. The power-packed eMPV is all set to give Indian customers a thrilling experience in the B2B electric vehicle segment."

The brand new e6 was launched in India in early November 2021, making it available for the B2B segment. It boasts of large boot space of 580 litres and is priced at Rs 29.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The e6 comes with a 7kW charger for the aforementioned price. However, it can be had without the charger for a price of Rs 29.16 lakh (ex-showroom). It is equipped with Bosch’s latest IPB intelligent brake control system with fast response and a smooth linear braking feel.

Focusing on optimizing efficiency, the e6 is capable of regenerating energy from as low as 2km/h. It’s built on the BYD e-Platform and integrates the most important electric powertrain components to reduce weight, optimize efficiency, and improve the driving experience, according to BYD. The e6 is also equipped with driver’s side and front passenger seat airbags, the vehicle also features a seat belt reminder for all. The new model also comes with a speed sensing automatic locking and a rear-view camera.

The electric MPV also comes with LED daytime running lights and LED rear combination lamps. Leather seats and a 6-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats achieve the upgraded interior. A 10.1-inch rotatable touch screen allows Bluetooth and Wifi connectivity for a seamless connection. It also possesses a CN95 Air filtration system with a medical mask level of air purification.

The e6 also comes with a vehicle warranty of 3 years/125,000 km (whichever is earlier), a battery cell warranty of 8 Years/500,000 km (whichever is earlier), and a traction motor warranty of 8 Years/150,000 km (whichever is earlier).

