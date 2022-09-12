BYD Delivers Over 450 Units of e6 Electric MPV in India

BYD India has delivered more than 450 units of the all-electric e6 MPV across the country. The electric MPV is locally assembled at the brand’s factory in Chennai. It is on sale in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, and Kochi.

BYD India has recently opened dealer outlets in several cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad. Moreover, dealer partners have been appointed in many other cities: Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Indore, Jaipur, Pune, and Kolkata.

BYD e6 MPV is powered by a 71.7 kWh Blade battery pack which returns a WLTC range of 520 km (city) and a WLTC (combined) range of 415 km on a single charge. It has boot capacity of 580 litres while it is able to regenerate power from as low as 2 kmph. The company is offering a vehicle warranty of 3 years/125,000 km, a battery cell warranty of 8 years/500,000 km, and a traction motor warranty of 8 years/150,000 km.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India, said, “The All-New e6 has been well accepted by our customers and has witnessed great traction pan India. This growth demonstrates our commitment to mother nature and reducing carbon emissions by creating a global, truly zero-emission ecosystem. The All-New e6 scores high on battery safety and is India’s first model to adopt BYD’s puncture-resistant Blade Battery."

