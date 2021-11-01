BYD E6 All-Electric MPV Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 29.15 Lakh

BYD India launched the all-new e6, which will be available for the Indian B2B segment. The All-New e6 is equipped with the 71.7 kWh Blade Battery and a WLTC（city ) range of 520km and a WLTC (combined) range of 415km with just a single charge. The All-New e6 is the only Indian eMPV with such a long-range. The 70kWh electric motor offers a torque of 180 Nm and a top speed of 130km/h.

Speaking on the launch of the new model, Mr. Shrirang Joshi, the Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle of BYD India Private Limited said that “We are extremely happy to finally bring our globally tested All-New e6 to the Indian market. Focusing on safety, reliability, interior space as well as economic viability, we feel that the All-New e6 will be a hit in the Indian B2B market. We have also focused on improving the driving experience with some of the best-in-class features both in terms of driving comfort and interior features. The total cost of ownership will tremendously benefit our customers and the segment, overall. Thrilled to be a part of India’s EV revolution, we will roll out more product ranges in the future."

Mr. Ketsu Zhang, the Executive Director of BYD India Private Limited, said, “We are delighted to launch the All-New e6 to achieve India’s Electric Revolution goals with our premium green technology. We believe this could be a perfect and a strategically time for BYD India to surge in key markets across India. We strive to surpass local customer’s expectations，and I’m confident that the All-New e6 and more product portfolio in the future will certainly achieve this."

The e6 is easy and convenient to charge, as it supports both AC and DC fast charging. The DC fast charging technology can support a charge from 30% to 80% within 35 minutes. The All-New e6 comes with a large boot space of 580 L, which is the largest in the Indian MPV category. The All-New e6 comes equipped with a MacPherson strut front suspension and a rear multilink suspension chassis, which offers a pleasant ride as well as maximum toughness, making it an ideal option for Indian roads.

The All-New e6 is also equipped with Bosch’s latest IPB intelligent brake control system with fast response and a smooth linear braking feel. Focusing on optimizing efficiency, the All-New e6 is capable of regenerating energy from as low as 2km/h. Built on the BYD e-Platform, the All-New e6 integrates the most important electric powertrain components to reduce weight, optimize efficiency, and improve the driving experience. With driver’s side and front passenger seat airbags, the vehicle also features a seat belt reminder for all. The new model also comes with a speed sensing automatic locking and a rearview camera with a distance scale line.

The All-New e6 comes with LED daytime running lights and LED rear combination lamps. Leather seats and a 6-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats make up the upgraded interior. A 10.1-inch rotatable touch screen allows Bluetooth and Wifi connectivity for a seamless connection. It also possesses a CN95 Air filtration system with a medical-grade face mask level of air purification. The All-New e6 also comes with a vehicle warranty of 3 years/125,000 kms (whichever is earlier), battery cell warranty of 8 Years/500,000 kms (whichever is earlier), and a traction motor warranty of 8 Years/150,000 kms.

The All-New e6 would be available in cities of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Chennai at an Ex-showroom price of Rs 2,960,000 inclusive of 7kW charger, and Rs 2,915,000 exclusive of 7kW charger for the B2B market. BYD India is currently solidifying the dealer network across these locations.

