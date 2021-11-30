BYD Strengthens Presence in India, Plans Expansion Across 8 Key Cities

BYD recently announced their expansion plans in India through an association with six renowned auto dealers, across the country. BYD India dealerships will be run by these six dealers across eight cities including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Vijayawada. Ahmedabad will be covered by Cargo Motors, Bangalore and Vijayawada by PPS Motors Group, Chennai by KUN Auto Group, Hyderabad by Mody Group, Kochi by EVM Autokraft, New Delhi and Mumbai will be covered by Landmark Automobiles.

Shrirang Joshi, the Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle of BYD India Private Limited said, “We have been focusing on strengthening our presence in the country and the expansion of our dealer network will enable us to take our all new e6, the premium pure electric MPV closer to our B2B customers. Our dealerships, while providing focused sales consultancy as per business requirements, will also ensure that customers get to experience our products which offer maximum value to their business and better total cost of ownership. Our goal is to ensure that our customers feel empowered by associating with BYD India."

Ketsu Zhang, the Executive Director of BYD India Private Limited, said, BYD has been an aspirational pure electric brand globally and we are delighted to continue our commitment and success in the Indian EV market. We are all set to partner with India’s goal on EV revolution and provide a clean and green environment. Our philosophy is to provide a better motoring experience while being conscious of the environment we live in. With our state-of-the-art after-sales and service centres across key cities, we want to ensure the discerning customer gets superior experience while building a better environment together."

BYD India’s MPV, the all-electric e6, was launched earlier this month. It comes equipped with a 71.7 kWh battery pack with a WLTC range of 520km (city) and a combined WLTC range of 415km. It supports both AC and DC fast charging which can support a DC fast charging from 30% to 80% within 35 minutes. Although BYD India has already been in the business of electric buses, the e6 would be the first all-electric MPV to go on sale in India.

