Cabin Crew Crunch Behind Delay in Several Domestic Flights of Air India

Air India has been facing flak from flyers due to the delay in its domestic flights. Now, it has been learnt that the delay is because of shortage of cabin crew. Reportedly, the Delhi based crew has to operate in excess of the annual DGCA limit of 1,000 hours due to cabin crew crunch.

“The shortage of cabin crew has caused Delhi based crew to fly almost in excess of the annual directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) limit of 1,000 hours," the official said. He further added that most of the Delhi-based crew has flown overtime and they cannot be used in flights for at least the next couple of months.

Also Read: Air India Nears Historic Order for Up to 500 Jets

Advertisement

Recently, Air India had to delay at least six flights to US and Canada due to the unavailability of cabin crew. It was believed that flights were getting stuck due to engineering issues. The airline is doing everything in its hands to resolve this crunch of cabin crew. It has even tried to bring back the crew who had applied for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) earlier in November.

“The airline has asked Mumbai, Chennai and other bases crew to Delhi to operate flights on three-week postings, which is not permissible according to DGCA norms," the official said. He stated that Air India is violating the rules laid by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for ultra long haul flights (for US and Canada) due to shortage of B777 cabin crew in Delhi.

Source: Domestic Air India flights delayed over shortage of cabin crew, claim officials

Read all the Latest Auto News here